CEO of airline association criticizes electronics device ban

MONTREAL (AP) " The head of the International Air Transport Association says it's difficult to understand how banning electronic devices in carry-on baggage will improve flight security.

In a prepared text of a speech Tuesday, IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac calls on governments to work with the transport industry to ensure passengers aren't separated from their laptops, tablets and other devices.

The U.S. and Britain are citing concerns about terrorist attacks to prohibit passengers on some flights from mostly Middle Eastern and North African countries from bringing laptops, tablets and certain other devices on board in their carry-on bags.

De Juniac says airlines and passengers are asking why the U.S. and Britain have different lists of affected airports.

The International Air Transport Association represents most airlines that fly internationally.