Convenience store magnate, governor candidate Mihos dies

BOSTON (AP) " A convenience store magnate who twice ran for governor of Massachusetts has died. Christy Mihos (MY-hohs) was 67.

His sister tells the Cape Cod Times he died Saturday in hospice care in Stuart, Florida, after a battle with cancer. His death was confirmed by the Haisley Funeral Home, which is handling arrangements.

Mihos was born in Brockton, Massachusetts. He turned his father's grocery store into the Christy's Markets chain of 150 stores across New England. He and his brother eventually sold the chain.

He was appointed to the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority board in 1999 and crusaded against mismanagement and cost overruns in the multibillion-dollar Big Dig highway project. His later life was marred by a sordid divorce and bankruptcy.

Mihos ran for governor as an independent in 2006 and as a Republican in 2010.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

