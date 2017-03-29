Brazil police arrest former Petrobras executive

SAO PAULO (AP) " Police have arrested a former executive engineering manager of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras for his alleged role in a mammoth corruption-kickback scheme.

Prosecutor Roberson Pozzobon tells reporters that Roberto Goncalves was arrested on Tuesday.

Petrobras has been at the center the corruption scandal that has ensnared powerful lawmakers and business executives.

Roberson says that Goncalves is suspected of using bank accounts in China, the Bahamas and Switzerland to receive billions of dollars worth of bribes paid by big construction companies to Petrobras executives to get lucrative contracts.