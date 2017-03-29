6:14am Wed 29 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 26, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

2. Sing

3. Passengers (2016)

4. Moana (2016)

5. Assassin's Creed

6. Arrival

7. Office Christmas Party

8. Miss Sloane

9. Doctor Strange (2016)

10. Bridget Jones's Baby

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Manchester By the Sea

2. Moonlight

3. Fittest On Earth: A Decade of Fitness

4. Mean Dreams

5. Bokeh

6. The Devil's Candy

7. My Scientology Movie

8. Neruda

9. Slow West

10. Under the Skin (2014)

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 29 Mar 2017 06:14:09 Processing Time: 445ms