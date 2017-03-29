The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 26, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

2. Sing

3. Passengers (2016)

4. Moana (2016)

5. Assassin's Creed

6. Arrival

7. Office Christmas Party

8. Miss Sloane

9. Doctor Strange (2016)

10. Bridget Jones's Baby

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Manchester By the Sea

2. Moonlight

3. Fittest On Earth: A Decade of Fitness

4. Mean Dreams

5. Bokeh

6. The Devil's Candy

7. My Scientology Movie

8. Neruda

9. Slow West

10. Under the Skin (2014)

