5:02am Wed 29 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Elon Musk's latest target: Brain-computer interfaces

NEW YORK (AP) " Tech billionaire Elon Musk is announcing a new venture called Neuralink focused on linking brains to computers.

The company plans to develop brain implants that can treat neural disorders and may one day be powerful enough to put humanity on a more even footing with future superintelligent computers, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing unnamed sources.

Musk has long worried about the threat artificial intelligence might pose to the human race. In a tweet Tuesday, he gave few details beyond confirming Neuralink's name and tersely noting the "existential risk" in not pursuing this work.

Musk founded the space exploration company SpaceX and co-founded the electric car company Tesla , among other ventures. He is also one of the sponsors of Open A.I., a nonprofit artificial intelligence research company.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 29 Mar 2017 05:02:17 Processing Time: 401ms