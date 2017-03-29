Greek debt activist, follower of ancients gods, faces arrest

ATHENS, Greece (AP) " A firebrand Greek debt activist, whose followers take an oath of allegiance to the ancient gods, has been charged with fraud and running a criminal organization.

A senior state prosecutor filed the charges Tuesday against Artemis Sorras, head of an organization called the Convention of Greeks, which urged tax payers not to settle debts with the government.

Sorras, convicted earlier this month on separate embezzlement charges, has evaded arrest and vowed not to surrender to authorities in a video message posted on the internet.

His organization has claimed to have the ability to raise enough money to cover Greece's massive national debt " worth 320 billion euros " from shares in a bank that was merged before World War II. No Greek bank is worth anything close to that sum.