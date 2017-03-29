Newfoundland's northern cod on rebound

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland (AP) " Northern cod are making a comeback off of Newfoundland and Labrador almost 25 years after a sweeping commercial fishing ban devastated the Canadian province.
A federal government report this week says cod stocks continue to rebound, but warns catches should be kept to the lowest possible levels for now as a precaution.
The union representing fishermen and plant workers, however, wants to immediately expand the relatively small commercial cod fishery.
The report found that while total biomass was up 7 percent from 2015 to 2016, stocks are still well below what would be needed to sustain larger-scale fishing.
Canada announced a moratorium on the province's commercial cod fishery on July 2, 1992. The move instantly threw thousands of people out of work, sparking angry protests.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings