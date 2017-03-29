Newfoundland's northern cod on rebound

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland (AP) " Northern cod are making a comeback off of Newfoundland and Labrador almost 25 years after a sweeping commercial fishing ban devastated the Canadian province.

A federal government report this week says cod stocks continue to rebound, but warns catches should be kept to the lowest possible levels for now as a precaution.

The union representing fishermen and plant workers, however, wants to immediately expand the relatively small commercial cod fishery.

The report found that while total biomass was up 7 percent from 2015 to 2016, stocks are still well below what would be needed to sustain larger-scale fishing.

Canada announced a moratorium on the province's commercial cod fishery on July 2, 1992. The move instantly threw thousands of people out of work, sparking angry protests.