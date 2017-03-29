Markets Right Now: A mixed start for stocks on Wall Street

2:50am Wed 29 March
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street, while energy companies rose along with the price of crude oil.

Newfield Exploration rose 1.3 percent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday.

Industrial companies were lower. Northrop Grumman fell 0.5 percent.

Darden Restaurants, owner of Olive Garden, gained 6 percent and software company Red Hat rose 5 percent after reporting results that beat analysts' expectations.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up 1 point to 2,342.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 20,548. The Nasdaq composite rose 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,845.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.37 percent.

