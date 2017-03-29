Democratic senator queries drugmakers on opioid sales plans

WASHINGTON (AP) " A Democratic senator says she is looking into whether drugmakers are contributing to an overuse of pain killers by Americans.

Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri is asking U.S. manufacturers of the top-selling opioid products for their marketing information, sales records and drug studies.

McCaskill says sales of prescription opioids have quadrupled since 1999 and that has taken a financial toll on the government and a deadly toll on consumers.

McCaskill says previous government and media reports show an industry not focused on preventing abuse but on fostering addiction. She says her investigation will review whether such practices continue today.

Some of the records she wants from five companies include the sales rep expenses for entertaining physicians, payments made to health care advocacy groups, as well as marketing and business plans.