2:32am Wed 29 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

France's Hollande lobbies Malaysia to buy fighter jets

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) " French President Francois Hollande has lobbied for the sale of Rafale fighter aircraft to Malaysia during a visit but Prime Minister Najib Razak says his government is not yet ready to make a decision.

Hollande, who arrived in Malaysia on Monday as part of a regional tour, said the Rafale is "the best jet in its category." He said Tuesday after talks with Najib that France will provide all the support needed for Malaysia to make a decision.

Najib said his government isn't ready to make a purchase. He also said that France's Group PSA is in talks with Malaysian carmaker Proton on a possible partnership but didn't give details.

Hollande is the second French president to visit Malaysia after Jacques Chirac's visit in 2003.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 29 Mar 2017 03:16:52 Processing Time: 14ms