France's Hollande lobbies Malaysia to buy fighter jets

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) " French President Francois Hollande has lobbied for the sale of Rafale fighter aircraft to Malaysia during a visit but Prime Minister Najib Razak says his government is not yet ready to make a decision.

Hollande, who arrived in Malaysia on Monday as part of a regional tour, said the Rafale is "the best jet in its category." He said Tuesday after talks with Najib that France will provide all the support needed for Malaysia to make a decision.

Najib said his government isn't ready to make a purchase. He also said that France's Group PSA is in talks with Malaysian carmaker Proton on a possible partnership but didn't give details.

Hollande is the second French president to visit Malaysia after Jacques Chirac's visit in 2003.