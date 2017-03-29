1:44am Wed 29 March
Trump says Ford investing in 3 Michigan auto plants

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump says that Ford Motor Co. is planning to invest in three Michigan auto plants.

Trump tweeted early Tuesday, "Big announcement by Ford today. Major investment to be made in three Michigan plants. Car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS! JOBS! JOBS!"

Trump has held several meetings at the White House with auto executives since taking office that often included Ford chief executive Mark Fields.

The president has vowed to create jobs by creating incentives to deter companies from outsourcing their employment needs. He says he will ease regulations and reduce taxes to encourage companies to hire American.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

