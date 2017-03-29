EU approves Danish support for offshore windfarm

BRUSSELS (AP) " The EU's antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager, says the bloc's executive Commission has approved Danish subsidies for a proposed offshore windfarm in the Danish section of the Baltic Sea, near German windmills.

Vestager says the aid to Kriegers Flak windfarm was in line with European Union guidelines because "it helps the EU to meet its energy and climate targets."

The Commission said Tuesday the support will be granted as a premium on top of the electricity price in the Nord-Pool market, Europe's leading power market.

The project will be Denmark's largest offshore windfarm, expected to be operational by 2021. It will be connected to two German offshore windfarms and will allow for increased electricity exchange between the two countries.