9:29pm Tue 28 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

EU court rules Russia sanctions over Ukraine are valid

BRUSSELS (AP) " The European Union's top court has ruled that the bloc's economic sanctions on Russian companies over the crisis in Ukraine are valid.

The EU Court of Justice's decision Tuesday came in response to a legal challenge by Russian oil and gas giant Rosneft before a British court.

Rosneft wants to annul a decision by EU leaders in July 2014 to restrict certain financial transactions and sensitive exports imposed after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

The Luxembourg-based ECJ said the "restrictive measures" adopted in response to the crisis in Ukraine against certain Russian undertakings, including Rosneft, are "valid."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 28 Mar 2017 21:29:07 Processing Time: 374ms