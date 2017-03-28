China dairy firm says exec missing days after stock dive

HONG KONG (AP) " A Chinese dairy company whose stock plunged last week, wiping billions off its market value, has denied rumors of forged invoices and misappropriated funds.

However, Huishan Dairy also noted Tuesday that it has lost contact with its senior executive in charge of treasury and cash operations.

The company's Hong Kong-listed shares tumbled 85 percent in the space of minutes on Friday morning before they were halted. The reason for the sell-off was unclear.

It said in a statement to the stock exchange that the company's board has not been able to contact the missing executive, Ge Kun, since March 21.

Huishan, based in the northeastern rust-belt city of Shenyang, also said it was late on some of its bank loan repayments and has sought to have them rolled over.