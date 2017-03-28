5:13pm Tue 28 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

American Airlines buys stake in China Southern Airlines

BEIJING (AP) " American Airlines has agreed to pay $200 million for a stake in China Southern Airlines, one of the country's three major state-owned carriers, and expand commercial cooperation.

China Southern Airlines said in an announcement Tuesday through the Hong Kong stock exchange the purchase will represent 2.76 percent of its shares.

China Southern said the purchase requires regulatory approval. It said details of closer cooperation have yet to be worked out but might include code-sharing, sales, passenger loyalty programs and sharing airport facilities.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 28 Mar 2017 18:51:55 Processing Time: 34ms