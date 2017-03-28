Up to 16 unionised jobs could go at Westland Milk Products

By Brendon McMahon

Up to 16 unionised jobs could go under a "jobs review" by Westland Milk Products but the co-operative is still quiet about the total number of redundancies.

The review, announced on February 1 was to be completed by the end of last month. It has taken longer than expected.

NZ Dairyworkers Union national secretary Chris Flatt said this morning the numbers were firmed up late last week - 10 positions at the Hokitika factory and six at Rolleston covered by the union collective.

He could not comment on positions not covered by the union.

Chief executive Toni Brendish said today the role review has now been completed. All staff affected had been notified but she would not say how many.

"The focus on efficiency and cost reduction is a continuous process, so we will be continuing to look closely at all aspects of the business, including staffing, for ongoing opportunities to ensure the company is delivering best value for money and maximising return to shareholders," Brendish said.

"For this reason we will not be commenting on numbers of roles that have been disestablished."

Flatt said that from the union's point of view, the positions under the collective were not yet clear but the company had indicated late last week that 16 positions covered by the union would go.

"We haven't got to the end point but we have received pretty clear confirmation."

Flatt said other jobs not covered by the union had also been identified as redundant.

"There's obviously more people affected than that, those that are salaried or not covered by the (union) collective."

There were a range of options under the existing collective agreement covering the 16 jobs identified, including redeployment.

"Hopefully the process will be wrapped up relatively soon. That's not in our hands. It doesn't mean automatically 10 or six will be leaving."

The union agreed Westland had "solid financial reasoning" to conduct the review and it was negotiating in good faith.

"We've got good engagement with the company."

- Greymouth Star