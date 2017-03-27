Premier Li and Bill English visit F&P

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Premier Li and Bill English visited the Fisher & Paykel headquarters in East Auckland this morning to look at Kiwi innovation that's being sold in China.

Founded in New Zealand in 1934, Fisher & Paykel is sold in over 80 countries worldwide. The Kiwi company was bought out by Chinese whiteware manufacterer Haier in 2012.

Despite the takeover and change to Chinese ownership, the research division of Fisher & Paykel remains in New Zealand.

Premier Li arrived in Wellington on Sunday.

Yesterday English and Li signalled negotiations for an "upgrade" to the New Zealand - China free trade agreement will begin next month - a step the Prime Minister said would help boost trade to $30 billion.

The April 25 start date for talks was announced after a bilateral meeting between China's Premier Li Keqiang and Prime Minister Bill English on Li's visit to Wellington.

Following the visit Fisher & Paykel, Premier Li and English head to a lunch at the Langham Hotel in Central Auckland.

- NZ Herald