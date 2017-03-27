Uber CEO Travis Kalanick took workers to an 'escort-karaoke' bar

By Abigail Miller

Last month the CEO of Uber announced an investigation into claims of sexual harassment and discrimination within his company.

Now, according to The Information, a group of senior employees at Uber visited an 'escort-karaoke bar' in 2014.

Gabi Holzwarth, a professional violinist and business development manager, said she was dating Uber CEO Travis Kalanick when they went on a trip with a group of his co workers to Seoul, according to Daily Mail.

She told The Information that one night four men in the group, including senior VP of business Emil Michael, picked out their favourite women from a numbered group before heading downstairs to sing karaoke.

After about 45 minutes, she and Kalanick left them, along with another female manager who was "visibly unhappy".

That female manager reported the incident to HR about a year later.

Then, in the last month, Michael contacted Holzwarth in attempt to stop her from telling anyone about the trip.

He allegedly told her to say that they went to karaoke and had a good time.

His statement, which is in The Information's article, reads: "Given the intense news cycle I thought it was the right thing to do to reach out and let her know that reporters may try to contact her directly.

"I have known her for a long time, consider her a friend, and did not want her to be taken by surprise.

"Her recollection of this conversation was different form mine and I am very sorry if the purpose of my call was misunderstood."

Uber has released a statement that says: "This all happened about three years ago and was previously reported to human resources.

"In early march it was referred to Eric Holder and Tammy Albarran as part of their review."

All of this information was published on The Information on Saturday afternoon, just hours before one of Uber's self-driving cars was in an accident in Tempe, Arizona.

- Daily Mail