Kim Dotcom ordered to pay thousands in unpaid wages to former staff

Kim Dotcom has been ordered to pay more than $26,000 in unpaid wages to former staff.

Three of Dotcom's former employees claimed they were unfairly dismissed by the internet entrepreneur, and took their cases to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA).

In the ruling released Monday, ERA member James Crichton upheld two of the complaints and dismissed the third.

The cases related to Pan Filo Orduna, John Tactaquin and Ruth Relleve, who worked for Dotcom from 2010 onwards.

The authority upheld Orduna and Tactaquin's cases but dismissed Relleve's. Orduna was employed by Dotcom as a butler six days a week.

In 2012, Dotcom was sent to jail for a month and his assets were frozen.

"While Mr Dotcom was incarcerated, money became tight and there were difficulties paying the totality of the salaries of the household staff, either in part or at all," Crichton said.

"This was because Mr Dotcom's assets were frozen as a consequence of the actions of the New Zealand authorities consequent upon the raid."

According to Orduna, Dotcom assured staff that unpaid wages would be restored and salaries would return to normal when his financial situation improved.

Orduna also claimed that staff worked excessive hours beyond what was set out in their contract for which they were not paid.

Dotcom disputed this, saying staff never worked the sort of hours Orduna claimed, and because staff had free board, they were at the house 24 hours a day but that did not mean they were working.

Following a meeting with staff in 2013, Orduna said he decided to find other work due to anxiety about his finances so he approached a former business partner of Dotcom's.

He claimed when Dotcom found out, he thought Orduna had shared confidential information with the business partner and confronted Orduna, dismissing him on the spot.

Tactaquin was employed on a similar basis from 2011 as a personal assistant to Dotcom's wife, Mona.

Crichton said according to the evidence presented by both sides, Tactaquin had an argument with the couple and was subsequently dismissed.

Orduna was seeking a total of $61,950 in lost wages and Tactaquin was seeking nearly $360,000. The claims included compensation for unjustified dismissal.

Crichton said he was satisfied that Orduna and Tactaquin had been unfairly dismissed and so awarded each three months salary of the difference between what they were earning when working for Dotcom and what they were earning in their new jobs elsewhere.

This equated to $8,850 for Orduna and $17,526 for Tactaquin.

Relleve was employed as a butler and personal assistant but claimed she was driven out of employment by being "bullied and harassed" by Mona Dotcom.

Crichton dismissed this claim saying there was ample evidence that Relleve was on good terms with the Dotcoms during her employment and when she left.

He ruled Relleve had not been unjustifiably dismissed but had resigned of her own free will and so was not owed wages or compensation.

- NZ Herald