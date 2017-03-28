AP Exclusive: Colombia 'panic buttons' expose activists

A GPS-enabled "panic button" that Colombia's government has issued to about 400 people working in risky environments could be exposing them to more peril.

The pocket-sized devices are designed to notify authorities in the event of an attack or attempted kidnapping involving human-rights activists, labor organizers or journalists. But the Associated Press, with an independent security audit, uncovered technical flaws that could let hostile parties disable them, eavesdrop on conversations and track users' movements.

There is no evidence the vulnerabilities have been exploited, but security experts are alarmed.

Eva Galperin is director of cybersecurity at the nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation. She calls the finding "a tremendous security failure" and "negligent in the extreme."

When they work, the devices can help protect against gangs or the security forces of repressive regimes.