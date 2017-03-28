6:22am Tue 28 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Escobar named editor of Inquirer, Daily News, Philly.com

PHILADELPHIA (AP) " The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia Daily News and Philly.com have a new editor.

Philadelphia Media Network on Monday placed Gabriel Escobar in charge of the entire news report of the sister newspapers and their digital news site.

The 60-year-old Escobar also becomes a vice president. He had been managing editor for news.

Escobar worked for years as a reporter in Philadelphia and elsewhere. At the Washington Post, he had stints as a Latin America correspondent, a crime reporter, and city editor.

Inquirer editor William Marimow, who twice won Pulitzer Prizes as an Inquirer reporter, takes on a new role as editor-at-large. His job will include coaching the investigations team. Daily News editor Michael Days becomes editor for reader engagement.

The company (http://bit.ly/2nF4xeQ ) says both will have leadership roles as vice presidents.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 28 Mar 2017 06:22:16 Processing Time: 844ms