Markets Right Now: US stocks open lower on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Banks and industrial companies are leading stocks lower on Wall Street in early trading.

Morgan Stanley lost 4.5 percent early Monday and copper miner Freeport-McMoRan slumped 5 percent.

Traders are worrying that the defeat of the Republican-backed health care reform bill last week will mean more difficulty getting tax cuts and other part of President Donald Trump's agenda passed.

The Standard & Poor's 500 lost 20 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,323.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave back 161 points, or 0.8 percent, to 20,437. The Nasdaq composite declined 55 points, or 1 percent, to 5,773.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.35 percent.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

