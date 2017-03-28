Markets Right Now: US stocks open lower on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Banks and industrial companies are leading stocks lower on Wall Street in early trading.
Morgan Stanley lost 4.5 percent early Monday and copper miner Freeport-McMoRan slumped 5 percent.
Traders are worrying that the defeat of the Republican-backed health care reform bill last week will mean more difficulty getting tax cuts and other part of President Donald Trump's agenda passed.
The Standard & Poor's 500 lost 20 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,323.
The Dow Jones industrial average gave back 161 points, or 0.8 percent, to 20,437. The Nasdaq composite declined 55 points, or 1 percent, to 5,773.
Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.35 percent.
