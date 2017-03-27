Hollande: Europe can beat protectionism by working with Asia

SINGAPORE (AP) " French President Francois Hollande says European countries can fight protectionism in trade and other forms by standing united and reaching out to Asia.

Speaking Monday at a lecture in Singapore, Hollande singled out the government of President Donald Trump.

He said: "The U.S. again made a number of decisions and made some choices that will have an impact on its own economy and on the rest of the world."

In March, the world's top economic powers dropped a pledge to fully oppose trade protectionism at the Group of 20 meeting in Germany, amid pushback from the U.S. government.

The group said that countries "are working to strengthen the contribution of trade" to their economies. By comparison, last year's meeting called on them to resist "all forms" of protectionism.