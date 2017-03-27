China lifts ban on Brazilian beef

BEIJING (AP) " China says it has lifted an import ban on beef from Brazil after Brazilian authorities promised to block shipments by producers at the center of a product quality scandal.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Monday that Brazil also has promised to take stricter measures to ensure the quality of meat shipped to China.

Hua said China therefore has restored its normal examination and quarantine procedures.

Other governments including the European Union, Japan and Mexico also banned or limited imports of Brazilian meat.