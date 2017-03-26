Clemenger BBDO and Colenso BBDO clean up at Axis Awards

Clemenger BBDO/Proximity started and finished this month's CAANZ Axis Awards, winning the first Grand Prix, the coveted Grand Axis at the end of the evening and a swathe of Golds in between.

The majority of the agency's metal went to its Conscious Crossing campaign for Kiwirail, which the judges said was "simple-to-use but sophisticated".

The campaign, which coincided with rail safety week and used movable metal bars at rail crossings, was a hit with all of the judges, winning two Grand Prix's, eight golds and the Grand Axis.

"The Conscious Crossing goes further than a mere ad ever could," said the international judges.

"It forces consumers to change their behaviour at the moment when it's most important - which is precisely what every ad we do is aiming for and so often missing."

"It's a perfect example of an ad agency solving the client's problem, not just the client's brief."

Clemenger BBDO also scooped golds for its NZTA 'Hello' campaign. Despite its success, Clemenger couldn't wrangle the title of Agency of the Year which went to Colenso BBDO for the second year in a row with an impressive tally of 36 finalists, 32 bronzes, 15 silvers and 4 golds.

Taking to the stage, managing director Scott Coldham congratulated his fellow agencies and said he was surprised at the win.

Colenso's wins included its 'X-Ray Cast' campaign for Anchor and its 'V Pure' campaign.

Creative Client of the Year went to Mars NZ, and The Sweet Shop kept its title of Production Company of the Year for the sixth year running.

Special Group also had a strong night, winning a Grand Prix and two golds for its work with Karma Cola, as well as golds for 2Degrees's 'Data Hunt' and the Molenberg Sandwich shop.

Other winners included DDB with their work for Tokyo Dry, picking up a well deserved Gold in TV Long Form.

The agency then went on to win Gold in craft for Sound Design plus many silvers and a craft gold for 'Mum's Wish' in Cinematography.

Ogilvy & Mather's 'Do you care enough to be a cop' was also a favourite, winning two golds for NZ Police, who attended the awards in full uniform.

FCB's clever 'Made from Remains' campaign for the New Zealand Fire Service, picked up a gold early on in the night for Magazine.

Its campaign saw the ink in its print ads mixed with ashes from a burnt home to show the importance of having working smoke alarms. FCB also picked up gold for its work with Vodafone.

Industry veteran Jen Storey was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her long career in the advertising industry as a "much-loved" and talented producer.

Storey received a standing ovation and true to form, her acceptance speech was a short and humble one.

In a nod to the future of the advertising industry, The Axis Student Challenge Award went to Nathaniel Ong and Lauren Day from Media Design School for their campaign Google Womb Hangout.

Chief executive of CAANZ Paul Head said the awards were a chance to celebrate the industry's work.

"Axis has always been the pivotal moment in the New Zealand creative calendar because it is a celebration of our best creative work; the work our industry is most proud of because it has broken the rules, permeates popular culture and influences behavioural change," Head said.

"The winners this year are all great examples of those attributes."

- NZ Herald