Mexico's Catholic Church: Work on Trump wall is treason

MEXICO CITY (AP) " The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Mexico says Mexican companies that express interest in working on a border wall in the United States are betraying their country.

The archdiocese says in a Sunday editorial that Mexican companies have expressed willingness to supply materials or work on the wall proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The editorial titled "Treason against the Homeland" says that "what is most surprising is the timidity of the Mexican government's economic authorities, who have not moved firmly against these companies."

Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo says the government does not plan restrictions on companies, but warns that Mexicans will judge firms on whether they are "loyal to the national identity."

It is unclear how many Mexican companies have expressed interest in the wall, which Mexico opposes.