Taxi service just for women

A Wellington woman says a women-only taxi service will ensure women get home safe in the capital.

Sophie Denman, 22, launched the Sophie's Angels taxi service after working as an Uber driver in Wellington and hearing stories from women who had felt unsafe on their journeys home at night.

Denman told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking Breakfast the taxi service had been running for just over a month and was going well.

"We have four drivers and one car, we're ready to start expanding when demand picks up," she said.

Denman said the taxi service isn't about shutting men out.

"Women will get a safe, comfortable ride they won't be worried about.

"The person who calls has to be female, but [men] can get in with the girls, so a girl can take a boyfriend or their friends with them. If it's a man on his own it's at the driver's discretion."

The big plan for Sophie's Angels is to operate around the clock in Wellington and expand to other cities across New Zealand.

Sophie's Angels is crowd-funding to expand the business and launch a booking service app.

