7:48am Mon 27 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Chileans protest against pension system

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) " Thousands of Chileans are staging demonstrations to demand changes in the country's pension system, which was once considered a global model.

Sunday's demonstrators say the privately managed system needs profound reforms because many Chileans wind up with retirement benefits below the minimum salary of about $390.

The pension system introduced under the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet requires Chilean workers to contribute 10 percent of their pay to the privately managed funds.

Critics say the system is unfair and that the companies administrating the funds make huge benefits. Supporters say that alternatives have not worked in other countries due to increasingly elderly populations.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 27 Mar 2017 07:48:27 Processing Time: 423ms