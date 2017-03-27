Ripples from US nuclear plant closings overwhelm small towns

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (AP) " The soaring costs of running aging nuclear power plants have speeded up closings of a handful of U.S. plants and could affect at least a dozen more.

For the small towns that are home to the nation's 61 nuclear plants , each one has been the golden goose supplying high-paying jobs and tax money for schools and roads.

But some towns are bracing for what's to come. That's because those that already have seen nuclear plants shuttered are dealing with higher taxes, cuts in services and less money for schools.

Town leaders also say closed sites don't have as much value because they're still storing radioactive waste.

Some hope the Trump administration's new plan to revive the mothballed disposal site at Nevada's Yucca Mountain will make the former plants usable again.