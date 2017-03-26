China's Premier Li arrives in New Zealand for talks

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " China's premier has arrived in New Zealand for talks at a time that both countries are pushing to expand free trade.

Premier Li Keqiang arrived at Wellington Airport on Sunday, where he was greeted at the military terminal by New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English.

The premier stepped off his plane, gave a quick wave toward media and then stepped into a waiting car. His motorcade left for Premier House where a dinner was being held.

Li plans to be in the country until Wednesday. As well as a bilateral meeting with English, the premier is planning to visit a factory and a view a photography exhibition.

The premier traveled to New Zealand after visiting Australia, where he warned against protectionism and said China wanted to expand its trading relationship.