Auckland woman 'disgusted' to find maggots in restaurant meal

Maggots crawling out of a serving of barbecue chicken dished up at a restaurant has left an Auckland woman "disgusted".

Makerita Cora Moe posted a video on Facebook which showed maggots crawling all over a chicken and rice meal she bought from BBQ Duck Palace in Botany.

On Facebook she said: "Absolutely disgusted at this! Warning for everyone not to eat here! Please share!"

Owner of BBQ Duck Palace Michelle Cao said the problem with the food was not brought to the attention of her staff, instead the customers just left the restaurant without eating or paying for any of their meals.

They only became aware of the maggots when they saw the video on Facebook, she said.

"I'm very surprised," she said. "We roast the chicken first then the chicken will cool down. Before we serve it we put the chicken in the deep fryer then we cut it."

Cao said she did not know how the maggots got there because she believed the meat would still have been very hot when it was cut and served.

No other problems with meals had been brought to their attention, she said.

Since the video was posted yesterday, it had been seen 70,000 times and shared more than 1300 times.

It had gained almost 1000 comments from people sharing their disgust at the contents of the video.

- NZ Herald