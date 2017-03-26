6:40am Sun 26 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

China resumes its imports of Brazilian meat

SAO PAULO (AP) " Brazil says China has resumed imports of Brazilian meat products just days after the Asian nation suspended those imports due to a scandal in which health inspectors allegedly were bribed to overlook expired and rotten meats.

Agriculture Minister Blair Maggi announced the resumption of meat exports to China on Saturday, following a clarification of the quality inspection process followed by Brazilian meatpackers.

China is a major importer of Brazilian meat. Last year it imported more than 735,000 tons worth $1.75 billion.

Egypt and Chile have also resumed their imports of Brazilian meat.

The government has tried to downplay the extent of the corruption, saying that only a handful of 4,000 plants were involved.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 26 Mar 2017 07:26:22 Processing Time: 18ms