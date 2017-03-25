Chinese premier wraps up Australia trip with football match

SYDNEY (AP) " China's premier has attended an Australian football game with the country's prime minister as he wraps up a visit Down Under aimed at boosting bilateral ties and expanding trade between the two nations.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull took a break from trade discussions on Saturday to kick back at an Australian Football League match in Sydney.

Turnbull and Li have spent the past several days speaking out against protectionism and touting the benefits of free trade at a time when President Donald Trump is proposing an "America First" overhaul of global trade.

China is Australia's biggest trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding $107 billion and bilateral investment exceeding $100 billion.

On Sunday, Li flies to New Zealand.