Sat 25 March
Micron, SeaWorld and HCA jump while GameStop plunges

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Micron Technology Inc., up $1.96 to $28.43

The chipmaker's second-quarter profit was much bigger than analysts expected.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., up 82 cents to $18.13

A Chinese real estate holding company bought a 21 percent stake in the water park company.

GameStop Corp., down $3.26 to $20.70

The video game retailer reported weak sales as consumers wait for new gaming systems to reach the market.

Finish Line Inc., down $3.13 to $12.93

The shoe store chain said it had to cut prices in response to weak sales, and lowered its profit estimate.

HCA Holdings Inc., up $2.87 to $86.04

Hospital operators traded higher ahead of a scheduled vote on the Republican-backed American Health Care Act that was eventually called off.

Mylan Inc., down 64 cents to $40.96

Abbott Laboratories said it sold most of its Mylan stock, cutting its stake from 13 percent to under 5 percent.

Bank of America Corp., up 5 cents to $23.12

While bond yields were little changed, banks continued to edge higher after sharp losing streak.

Philip Morris International Inc., down $1.16 to $111.79

Companies that make and sell household goods lagged the rest of the market on Friday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

