Ryan falls short in first test of Trump presidency

WASHINGTON (AP) " House Speaker Paul Ryan guaranteed a win on the Republican plan to dismantle Barack Obama's health care law.

Instead, Ryan has suffered a brutal defeat, cancelling a vote on the measure and admitting "we're going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future."

The stinging rebuke is an ominous sign for President Donald Trump's agenda, from taxes to infrastructure to the budget. Looming in a few weeks is the need to agree on a bill to keep the government open.

It's also a danger point for the relationship between Trump and Ryan, who had an awkward pairing during the campaign but worked in tandem on the GOP health measure.

Virtually every Washington Republican won election promising to repeal "Obamacare." With a Republican president, passage seemed almost certain.