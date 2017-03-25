Hong Kong orders recall of Brazilian meat products

SAO PAULO (AP) " The government of Hong Kong has ordered the recall of meat supplied by Brazilian meatpackers involved in a tainted meat scandal.

The Secretary for Food and Health, Ko Wing-man, announced the recall on Friday, saying that six meatpackers allegedly involved in the scandal had exported meat to Hong Kong.

Earlier this week, China and several other countries suspended imports of Brazilian meat amid a scandal in which health inspectors allegedly were bribed to overlook expired and rotten meats. The government has tried to downplay the extent of the corruption saying that only a handful of 4,000 plants were involved.

Hong Kong last year imported more than 735,000 tons of Brazilian meat worth $1.75 billion.

Brazil's agriculture minister did not have any immediate comment.