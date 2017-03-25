Company, US want Dakota Access pipeline lake crossing upheld

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) " The company building the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline and the Army Corps of Engineers want a judge to reject a request by American Indian tribes to revoke permission for the project to cross a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota.

The Standing Rock and Cheyenne River tribes last month asked the judge to overturn U.S. government permission for the Lake Oahe (oh-WAH'-hee) crossing. The tribes fear a spill would contaminate their water source.

Energy Transfer Partners and the Corps respond that the process resulting in federal permission was properly handled.

Oil might already be flowing under the lake. ETP said in court documents Monday it expected to have the pipeline operating this week. It hasn't commented further. It's not required to report the start of operations to regulators.