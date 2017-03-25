Feds close probe of Ford SUV door ajar lights without recall

DETROIT (AP) " U.S. safety regulators have decided not to seek a recall after investigating complaints that door ajar warning lights won't turn off on thousands of Ford SUVs.

The probe began in September and found nearly 2,700 complaints and over 33,000 warranty claims due to the problem with the 2011 to 2013 Edge SUV. The complaints included 14 drivers who said doors had opened unexpectedly. Over 440,000 SUVs were covered by the investigation.

But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration determined the doors were either opened by passengers or were not latched properly. The agency found no unreasonable safety risk because the latches work correctly and no crashes or crash-related injuries were reported.

Ford determined that contamination can build up on switches that activate the door ajar lights, causing them to fail.