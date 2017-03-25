US imposes sanctions on China, North Korea entities, people

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 30 foreign companies and people from 10 countries, including China.

The State Department said Friday that the entities and people contribute to activity that "only serves to escalate regional conflicts further and poses a significant threat to regional security."

The statement says that a group of eleven entities and individuals were sanctioned for transfers of sensitive items to Iran's ballistic missile program.

The companies included under the newly imposed sanctions are based in China, North Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.

The government also implemented sanctions on companies or people found to have "transferred to, or acquired from, Iran, North Korea, or Syria goods, services, or technology listed on multilateral export control lists."