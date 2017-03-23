12:28pm Fri 24 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

2 dogs survive gas explosion that levels home; no one hurt

PITTSBURGH (AP) " And they say cats have nine lives.

A gas explosion that leveled a home in the Pittsburgh suburbs on Thursday spared two dogs that were inside at the time.

Officials say the homeowner was at work and no one was injured.

One of the dogs suffered an eye injury and burns.

People's Gas spokesman Barry Kukovich says crews are working to determine the cause of the explosion, which destroyed the house.

Workers shut off gas service to the neighborhood in Moon Township and went from home to home to check the lines.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 24 Mar 2017 13:18:40 Processing Time: 151ms