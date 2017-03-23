10:07am Fri 24 March
PVH and Five Below rise while Ford and Alphabet fall

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

PVH Corp., up $7.70 to $98.55

Quarterly profit and sales for the company, which owns the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, topped analyst estimates.

SunTrust Banks Inc., up 67 cents to $54.85

Banks jumped as bond yields and interest rates turned higher after several days of declines.

Five Below Inc., up $4.12 to $42.25

The discount retailer did better than Wall Street expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

Alphabet Inc., down $10.15 to $839.65

More companies said they will stop their YouTube ad campaigns due to concerns about offensive videos.

Ford Motor Co., down 10 cents to $11.67

The automaker forecast a first-quarter profit that fell far short of analyst projections.

Herman Miller Inc., up $2.35 to $31.60

The furniture maker said its North American business did better in the third quarter, and its profit was larger than expected.

Simon Property Group Inc., up $2.16 to $167.56

Real estate investment trusts did better than the rest of the market after a recent slump.

Walt Disney Co., up 16 cents to $112.24

The entertainment company extended the contract of Chairman and CEO Robert Iger by a year, to July 2019.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

