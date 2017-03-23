PVH and Five Below rise while Ford and Alphabet fall

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
PVH Corp., up $7.70 to $98.55
Quarterly profit and sales for the company, which owns the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, topped analyst estimates.
SunTrust Banks Inc., up 67 cents to $54.85
Banks jumped as bond yields and interest rates turned higher after several days of declines.
Five Below Inc., up $4.12 to $42.25
The discount retailer did better than Wall Street expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.
Alphabet Inc., down $10.15 to $839.65
More companies said they will stop their YouTube ad campaigns due to concerns about offensive videos.
Ford Motor Co., down 10 cents to $11.67
The automaker forecast a first-quarter profit that fell far short of analyst projections.
Herman Miller Inc., up $2.35 to $31.60
The furniture maker said its North American business did better in the third quarter, and its profit was larger than expected.
Simon Property Group Inc., up $2.16 to $167.56
Real estate investment trusts did better than the rest of the market after a recent slump.
Walt Disney Co., up 16 cents to $112.24
The entertainment company extended the contract of Chairman and CEO Robert Iger by a year, to July 2019.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings