Ukraine ex finance minister to oversee Puerto Rico crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) " A federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico's finances has appointed Ukraine's former finance minister as its executive director.

The board said Thursday that Natalie Jaresko is a U.S. citizen who previously served at the U.S. State Department and also co-founded a private equity fund manager where she served as CEO.

The board's chairman said Jaresko is suited to the position because Puerto Rico's situation is near catastrophic " just as Ukraine's was three years ago.

Jaresko said in a statement she is confident she can help pull Puerto Rico out of its economic crisis even though the job may seem impossible to many.

Puerto Rico is seeking to restructure some $70 billion in public debt and remains mired in a decade-long economic slump.