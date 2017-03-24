In oil-rich Venezuela, long lines for gas in capital city

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) " Residents of Venezuela's capital awoke to long lines of cars at gas stations amid rumors that fuel supplies in the nation with the world's largest oil reserves are running out.

Dozens of cars were lined up at gas stations around Caracas on Thursday morning in a fuel shortage officials are attributing to transportation delays. Long lines for gas were reported in several other cities.

State-run oil giant PDVSA vice president Ysmael Serrano rejected claims Venezuela is facing a gas shortage, calling on Twitter for residents to remain calm and not fall prey to "false rumors."

He added that gas shipments would be increased until distribution is stabilized.

Opposition leaders and analysts contend PDVSA is facing grave financial and production difficulties which have only grown worse as petroleum prices have fallen.