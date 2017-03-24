6:19am Fri 24 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

FCC: Over 12,000 911 calls failed during AT&T outage

NEW YORK (AP) " An investigation by the U.S. federal telecom regulator says about 12,600 callers couldn't reach 911 directly from their cellphones during a five-hour AT&T outage on March 8.

A Federal Communications Commission official said Thursday that the outage affected AT&T customers in the Southeast, central U.S. and parts of the Northeast as well as a significant number of callers in other parts of the country.

Lisa Fowlkes, the head of the agency's public safety unit, says an AT&T network change caused the problem. A backup call center that attempted to manually connect calls couldn't handle the volume.

Fowlkes also says a second AT&T wireless phone call outage occurred March 11 but only a small percentage of 911 calls were affected. She says AT&T says the two problems were unrelated.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 24 Mar 2017 07:04:45 Processing Time: 9ms