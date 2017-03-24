3:18am Fri 24 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Long-term mortgage rates slip

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates slipped this week after hitting highs for the year a week earlier.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 24 Mar 2017 04:04:16 Processing Time: 35ms