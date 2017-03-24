Disney, Universal battle tax bill for Florida theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) " Orlando's theme parks have taken to the courts to resolve disagreements over property taxes that in the past have been resolved through creative tactics or negotiations.

Traditionally, the parks have gotten tax bills totaling tens of millions of dollars lowered through appeals to a property board or negotiations with county officials. The theme parks also have gotten creative by placing cows on undeveloped land and claiming agricultural exemptions.

But these days, the usual methods aren't quite doing the job, leading the parks to file lawsuits against Orange County Appraiser Rick Singh.

In suits filed last year, the theme parks say Singh's office failed to use proper appraisal methodology. Singh disputes that; he says he's just being fair and equitable to all taxpayers.