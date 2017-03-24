2:29am Fri 24 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Disney, Universal battle tax bill for Florida theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) " Orlando's theme parks have taken to the courts to resolve disagreements over property taxes that in the past have been resolved through creative tactics or negotiations.

Traditionally, the parks have gotten tax bills totaling tens of millions of dollars lowered through appeals to a property board or negotiations with county officials. The theme parks also have gotten creative by placing cows on undeveloped land and claiming agricultural exemptions.

But these days, the usual methods aren't quite doing the job, leading the parks to file lawsuits against Orange County Appraiser Rick Singh.

In suits filed last year, the theme parks say Singh's office failed to use proper appraisal methodology. Singh disputes that; he says he's just being fair and equitable to all taxpayers.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 24 Mar 2017 02:29:26 Processing Time: 419ms