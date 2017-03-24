Accenture beats 2Q profit forecasts

DUBLIN (AP) " Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $838.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.33.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $8.76 billion in the period. Its net revenue was $8.32 billion, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.34 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Accenture said it expects revenue in the range of $8.65 billion to $8.9 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $8.79 billion.

Accenture shares have climbed 8 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen nearly 5 percent. The stock has increased 17 percent in the last 12 months.

