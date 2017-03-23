Hastings lawyer sentenced for theft

By Anneke Smith - Hawkes Bay Today

A Hastings lawyer who stole almost $80,000 from clients during the latter years of a three-decade legal career in Hawke's Bay has been sentenced to six months home detention.

David Porteous appeared before Judge Stan Thorburn in the Napier District Court this morning after pleading guilty to two representative charges of theft by a person in a special relationship earlier this year.

Judge Thorburn described the situation as a "sad case".

"It seems to me this is a man who got in a vortex of dishonesty which, as dishonesty does, compounded and drove him into the dilemma of continuing to make bad choices."

Represented by defence counsel Mathew Phelps the court heard Porteous had "lost everything" and was now bankrupt and living in a rental property with his son in Raureka where he will spend the next six months.

On top of home detention Porteous was sentenced to 250 hours of community work and ordered to pay reparation costs totalling approximately $35,000.

"He stands in the state of his life as a shamed lawyer not able to practice now having lost his reputation and having lost his friendships and having lost all material assets. He's bankrupt," Judge Thorburn said.

One of Porteous' long time clients, friends and victims Neville Lush said he had simply wanted Porteous to admit what he had done.

Mr Lush and his wife Morag sat in the gallery to hear the sentencing and said they were pleased to have the matter finally settled.

Porteous closed his chambers and handed in his practising certificate amid the start of an investigation more than two years ago, and was struck off the roll of barristers and solicitors over unrelated matters.