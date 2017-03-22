TVNZ meeting on staff cuts today

TVNZ management are meeting with staff today to discuss changes to the organisation, including possible staff cuts.

TVNZ chief executive Kevin Kenrick told the Herald last week that the broadcaster must make changes to be more cost effective - and that meant fewer staff.

"We are reviewing all parts of the business," he said. "For a sustainable business going forward, it will mean less staff."

Kenrick cited the changes happening in the media landscape and said the restructure was a way to prepare for the future.

"We're at the early stages now," he said. "But we will be making some changes in the next three to six months."

It is understood TVNZ management will meet with staff this afternoon to table the proposed changes.

In December the Herald reported that the state broadcaster TVNZ spent more than $2 million in the past two financial years on "early termination" payments to top presenters and other newsroom staff.

At the time, the business warned staff it needs to make radical changes to remain profitable.

Last year, several high-profile presenters departed, including weather presenter Karen Olsen, weekend newsreader Bernadine Oliver-Kerby, Fair Go's Gordon Harcourt and Breakfast hosts Rawdon Christie and Nadine Chalmers-Ross.

In August, TVNZ reported a net profit after tax of $12.7m for the financial year ending June 2016, down from $28.1m the previous year.

TV audience is fragmenting as an increasing number of people use on-demand streaming services such as Netflix and Lightbox.

TVNZ net profit after tax:

2016: $12.7m

2015: $28.1m

2014: $14.2m

2013: $14.4m

2012: $14.2m

