Senate votes to block Labor Department rule

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Republican-led Senate is blocking an Obama-era rule that critics said would have led to excessive citations for workplace safety record-keeping violations.

Senators have voted 50-48 to block the Labor Department rule. The House had voted to do so previously.

Employers are required to maintain a log of workplace injuries and illnesses that occur during a five-year span, but an employer may only be cited for failing to keep proper health and safety records within six months.

Critics say the Obama administration was trying to extend the penalty window to five years, describing the rule as "an unlawful power grab.

But supporters say the rule would have made it less likely that employers would under-report workplace injuries.

The legislation now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.